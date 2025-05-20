WWE Cancels NXT Live Event Scheduled For May 27 In Tampa, FL

WWE has officially canceled the upcoming NXT event originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The announcement was confirmed via Ticketmaster, who issued a statement regarding the cancellation and refund process.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14–21 days. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

The event was previously billed as “WWE NXT Live on The CW”, part of WWE’s Memorial Day weekend takeover in Tampa, which also features Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Battleground, and Monday Night Raw.

According to @WrestleTix on Twitter/X, around 1,700 tickets had been distributed for the NXT show at the time of its cancellation. Meanwhile, the rest of the weekend’s lineup remains strong. Saturday Night’s Main Event and Monday Night Raw are both nearing sellout status, while WWE Battleground has surpassed 6,000 tickets distributed.

No official reason has been provided for the NXT show’s cancellation, and it remains unclear whether WWE plans to reschedule the event or offer a replacement date in the Tampa area.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this cancellation, ticketing developments, and all the latest on WWE’s Memorial Day weekend events.