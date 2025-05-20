WWE Locker Room Reportedly Impressed By Top Star’s Resilience

Damian Priest is earning serious respect behind the scenes in WWE — not just for his performances, but for his grit.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been growing admiration within the WWE locker room for Priest’s toughness over the past several months. Despite battling through multiple injuries during his physical feud with Drew McIntyre, Priest has continued to compete at a high level.

Sources indicate that Priest has been “banged up” throughout the rivalry, yet has pushed forward without stepping away from the spotlight. Fellow WWE Superstars are said to be impressed with his resilience and work ethic.

Priest is currently scheduled to return to in-ring action on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will go one-on-one with Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage — a match that could prove to be one of the most brutal in their ongoing war.

The upcoming showdown marks a key chapter in their storyline and a true test of endurance for Priest as he continues to battle through pain to deliver top-tier performances.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of Saturday Night’s Main Event, match results, and the latest backstage news from WWE.