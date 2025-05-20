WWE Hall Of Famer Says A Lot Of Talent Felt Vince McMahon Was Like An Adopted Father

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently offered a rare glimpse into his personal and professional relationship with longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, sharing details about their last interaction and the lasting impression McMahon left on him.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, JBL revealed that while their communication has never been frequent, it’s always been direct and mutually respectful.

“It’s been within the year,” JBL said, when asked about the last time he spoke with McMahon. “We never really were texting guys, or we never were, you know, phone call guys. He called me if he needed something, and I’d call him if I needed something.”

JBL noted that the line of communication was always open between them — something he appreciated.

“He would always answer the phone, and, of course, I always answer for him.”

The former WWE Champion also touched on the emotional connection many talent shared with McMahon, including himself, describing it as more than just a typical employer-employee relationship.

“He’s my boss, but was much more than that to me. I felt like a lot of guys did. So many people talk about Vince as if they felt almost like he is an adopted father or older brother,” JBL explained. “I was the same, and I’m not special in that regard. A lot of guys felt the same way about him.”

While Vince McMahon has stepped away from the public eye in recent months, JBL’s comments echo the sentiment of many who credit McMahon not only for their careers, but for his lasting impact on their lives.

