WWE Close To Signing Multiple European Wrestlers

WWE continues to expand its international recruitment efforts, with more details emerging from the company’s UK Tryouts earlier this year. After previously spotlighting rising Spanish star Zozaya, two additional European standouts — Aigle Blanc and Mike D. Vecchio — are now reportedly close to inking deals with the company.

According to a report from Cultaholic on May 20, 2025, both Aigle Blanc (France) and Mike D. Vecchio (Italy, also known for work in Belgium and Germany) are expected to join WWE. Fightful Select has since confirmed the report, noting that both are nearing official contract agreements.

Fightful also offered a status update on Zozaya, revealing that the Spanish high-flyer is now expected to officially sign with WWE in September 2025 — aligning with prior reports that many of the new European recruits will begin their journey with WWE later this year, likely starting in NXT.

Behind the scenes, James Amner is reportedly overseeing contract negotiations for this new wave of European talent. Sources indicate that in addition to Zozaya, Blanc, and Vecchio, at least one more unnamed talent from the UK Tryouts is also expected to sign with WWE soon.

As for UK-based talent, no confirmed names have emerged from this batch of signees, though the door remains open.

One notable tryout participant, Goldenboy Santos, is still on WWE’s radar. However, he is currently recovering from an injury and is not expected to sign at this time, despite ongoing interest from the company.

