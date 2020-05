The FOX Sports 1 programming block for next Tuesday night will look at WrestleMania III. There will be a WWE Network WrestleMania Rewind at 7PM EST. They will then air a WrestleMania III Recall at 8PM EST. That will then lead into WWE Backstage at 11PM EST.

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage next week.