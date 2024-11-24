Francine Envisions Women’s Wrestling In Modern ECW

By
James Hetfield
-

ECW original Francine took to an episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she believes ECW would have a women’s division if it was still around today.

Francine said, “We didn’t have a women’s division, so that’s a difference right there. Like, we didn’t have that women’s wrestling that they do now. If ECW was still around, you have to adapt with the times, so I’m sure Paul [Heyman], or whoever else would be running in it in 2024, would have to start using female wrestlers because, I mean, it’s the trend right now. They main evented the show, it’s hot, people loved to see the females work.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR