Francine Envisions Women’s Wrestling In Modern ECW

ECW original Francine took to an episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she believes ECW would have a women’s division if it was still around today.

Francine said, “We didn’t have a women’s division, so that’s a difference right there. Like, we didn’t have that women’s wrestling that they do now. If ECW was still around, you have to adapt with the times, so I’m sure Paul [Heyman], or whoever else would be running in it in 2024, would have to start using female wrestlers because, I mean, it’s the trend right now. They main evented the show, it’s hot, people loved to see the females work.”

