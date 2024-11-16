Francine Speaks Out On Being Contacted To Appear On NXT At The 2300 Arena

ECW original Francine took to an episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including appeared on NXT at the 2300 Arena.

Francine said, “I want to thank WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels, everybody that was involved, John Cone, Johnny Russo, for including me. I’ve said it before, a lot of these WWE-ECW throwbacks, I’m not a part of. This time, being called, I was just like ‘Wow.’ I was literally surprised I got a phone call because I’m never really included in their vision of ECW.”

On WWE using different ECW talent for the show:

“If you look back to everything that they’ve done, they tend to use the same people over and over again,” she continued. “I think this time was a little spritz of maybe a couple people that you would say ‘Hey!’ Everybody in the comments is like ‘Oh my gosh, we haven’t seen her in forever.’ Well, I’m kind of still around, but I haven’t been on TV in years. So to pop up, it was nice. It was nice to be included is what I’m trying to say.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.