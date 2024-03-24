Frankie Kazarian On Why TNA Is Still Around After So Many Changes Over The Years

TNA star Frankie Kazarian recently appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kazarian talked about why he feels TNA is still around after so many changes over the years:

“Well I mean, first and foremost, there’s an audience that has been with us since day one and without them, we wouldn’t be here. I was around here when they said the company wouldn’t last, you know, six months, six weeks, a year. I’ve been hearing about the demise of TNA since June of 2003. That’s neither here nor there anymore. People can say that and they’re going to continue to say that and we’re going to continue to prove them wrong. Our audience has always been there for us. Then you got the talent. TNA has always brought their A game in terms of in-ring ability. In terms of the early days of the X Division in the mid-2000s, you had guys like AJ and the Dudley’s and Kurt Angle and Christian and myself and Bobby Roode and Chris Daniels and Samoa Joe. We’re never short on in-ring talent and that still is the case to this day. The fans know what to expect when they watch Impact Wrestling. They trust us, they’ve been there for us, and we’ve been there for them. Now with the re-brand and going back to the TNA name, that’s really generated a lot of excitement in the industry. We’re kicking on all cylinders right now.”

On TNA letting their wrestlers showcase their abilities:

“I had that chip on my shoulder and I sort of still do, but, you know, guys want to prove their worth. They don’t want to let someone else’s opinion of them devalue what they think they bring to the table. I respect that because like I said, I was one of those guys. I am one of those guys. TNA is really good at showcasing guys that didn’t necessarily get where they were previously. Talking about a guy like Nick Nemeth. I mean, the day I found out he was going to be available. I immediately called management and said, ‘We need him here.’ A couple of us did. He’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time. I’ve never had the opportunity to wrestle him. Him and I have both kind of been put in similar boxes in our careers in terms of being maybe overlooked or underrated although he’s had an amazing career and I think I’ve done okay, myself too, but definitely a guy I’m looking forward to getting in the ring with. Mustafa Ali, I didn’t have a relationship with before I met him in Louisiana, but man, what he brings to the table is incredible. What a performer, what a good human being, and what a passionate guy. Both those guys are very welcome additions into our locker room.”

