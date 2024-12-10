Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For TNA Final Resolution Pre-Show

TNA Wrestling has announced a new match for the “Countdown” pre-show for Friday’s Final Resolution 2024 show.
Frankie Kazarian squaring off against Jonathan Gresham on the pre-show for TNA Final Resolution 2024 this coming Friday night.
The show will also feature:
* Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA (X-Division Title)
* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis (TNA Title)
* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Tag-Title Tables Match)
* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin (TNA Title Eliminator)
BREAKING: @JonathanGresham will battle @FrankieKazarian LIVE on December 13 on TNA+ at 7:30 PM on The Countdown To #TNAFinalResolution from Center Stage in Atlanta!
Head to https://t.co/zTMPjdY9UA for all the details on how to watch! pic.twitter.com/Lrtuln1iNU
