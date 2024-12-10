Frankie Kazarian vs. Jonathan Gresham Set For TNA Final Resolution Pre-Show

TNA Wrestling has announced a new match for the “Countdown” pre-show for Friday’s Final Resolution 2024 show.

Frankie Kazarian squaring off against Jonathan Gresham on the pre-show for TNA Final Resolution 2024 this coming Friday night.

The show will also feature:

* Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA (X-Division Title)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis (TNA Title)

* The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Tag-Title Tables Match)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary

* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin (TNA Title Eliminator)