Freddie Prinze Jr. On If He Thinks Natalya Will Leave WWE Once Her Contract Expires

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he thinks Natalya will leave WWE once her contract expires.

Prinze Jr. said, “I feel like Natalya’s a lifer no matter what, so whether she continues to wrestle or transitions into a producer role and starts agenting and helping, you know, build the matches for some of the women or men because she’s been doing it for so long. I feel like that’s her future but I don’t see her ever leaving the business. I don’t see her wrestling anywhere else. I just feel like, I know I said this about Edge and was dead freaking wrong but Natti’s different. I just feel like she’s not going anywhere.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.