Freddie Prinze Jr. Shares His Thoughts On The Wyatt Sicks Storyline

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Wyatt Sicks storyline.

Prinze Jr. said, “I haven’t been the biggest Uncle Howdy guy in the past.” “I think I am [coming around now].” “The edited VHS segments of the psychiatric [sessions], kind of Bo and Uncle Howdy intercut thing, have shown that Bo can talk, that he can act.”

“I’m not sure why they showed Bo in Adam Pearce’s office, we’ll find out what that’s about … but he can act and he can carry this performance. I don’t know if he can do everything or if it’s just because it’s so close to his heart, and that’s why it’s so good and time will tell. I’ve criticized it when I didn’t dig it, so when I do dig it, I need to say the same thing.”

