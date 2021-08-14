Friday’s WWE SmackDown Draws Highest Viewership of 2021 So Far

The August 13th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown drew an average of 2.499 million viewers in the overnight ratings. Via spoilertv.com, the first hour drew 2.575 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.422 million viewers. Both hours drew a 0.6 demo rating.

If the number holds up, it was the highest viewership for Smackdown in 2021 so far and one of the best numbers for the show since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final numbers should be available on Monday.