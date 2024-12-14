Full Line-Up For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (12/14/2024)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air live tonight from Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, promising a night of thrilling action and championship stakes.

While the main event has not been officially announced, it is widely expected to feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Other major matches on the card include World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending his title in a triple-threat match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, as well as the tournament final to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

The event will air live on NBC starting at 8 PM EST, making it a must-watch for fans as WWE continues its tradition of bringing high-energy action to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Below is the current card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Liv Morgan (champion) vs. IYO SKY

Singles Match

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Finals

Michin vs. Chelsea Green