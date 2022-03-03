Gabe Sapolsky Reacts To Tony Khan Purchasing Ring of Honor

Gabe Sapolsky, who co-founded and was the original booker for Ring of Honor, issued a statement via Instagram regarding the news that Tony Khan is ROH’s new owner:

“Here’s how Ring Of Honor started. It was announced as a monthly indie in a mail order catalog for a video company. I never dreamed that 20 years later it would be featured on a prominent, red hot wrestling show on TBS. I’m very happy that so many more will now enjoy the legacy of ROH and that it will continue to blaze a path in the world of pro wrestling. Congratulations to Tony Khan on becoming the new owner. I normally give a pro tip in my IG posts. All I’ll say here is to never limit yourself and anything is possible in life. It means so much to me that this little indie darling from 2002 will forge forward in 2022 and continue to build community while bringing entertainment to the fans.”