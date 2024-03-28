Gabe Sapolsky Set To Host Wrestling Seminar For CCW Next Month

CCW (Coastal Championship Wrestling) recently announced that WWE talent Gabe Sapolsky is set to host a wrestling seminar for the company on Friday, April 12th in Kissimmee, Florida.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Calling all Pro Wrestlers!

Take your skills and your mind to the next level! You are invited to this special seminar and try out with GABE SAPOLSKY on Friday, April 12th in Kissimmee, FL.

Think you have what it takes to make it to the big time? Come show us!

$99 per person. All experience levels welcomed!

Sign up today at https://www.coastalchampionshipwrestlingfl.com/events-1/gabe-sapolsky-pro-wrestling-seminar-and-tryout