Gable Steveson On WWE Run: “It Just Wasn’t The Right Time”

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was among those cut by WWE in April 2024. During a news conference for the University of Minnesota, Steveson discussed why his run didn’t work out.

Steveson said, “I think WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge to me, and they knew that. It was just not the time for it, and so maybe one day if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it, I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything.”

Steveson also commented on his brief NFL stint with the Buffalo Bills…

“I got a few tackles and a couple of games and a few QB hits. I had a few other teams reach out to me previously before coming back here, so maybe after the season, it’s another opportunity.”

