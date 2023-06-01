Gimmick Match Reportedly Rejected For Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Update On Triple H’s Booking

The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes feud is set to continue for at least one more bout, but one gimmick match has been ruled out.

According to WWE insider BroozerRasslin, one of the parties involved rejected the idea of doing a Collar Match.

“No need to say who,” the WWE insider stated. When someone said that whoever rejected the idea was stupid, the insider responded, “We don’t want another 6 months hiatus.”

It was also stated that Rhodes can “absolutely” re-visit the gimmick match “with a different opponent that’s not a monster like Brock” in the future.

There has been no word on the stipulation for Lesnar vs. Rhodes III, but it has been noted that only ideas are being discussed at this time because WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H “likes to work month by month with minimal solid plans.”

Lesnar defeated Rhodes earlier this month at WWE Backlash, but Lesnar reclaimed the victory this past Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. The rematch is rumored to take place at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5, but this has yet to be confirmed.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact Wrestling announced that Killer Kelly will face Masha Slamovich in a Dog Collar Match at the Against All Odds pay-per-view on Friday, June 9. WWE’s last Dog Collar match appears to have been Wild Boar’s victory over Eddie Dennis on the May 12, 2022 edition of WWE NXT UK.