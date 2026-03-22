Giulia Opens Up About WWE Main Roster Transition And Challenges

WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia spoke with Adam Barnard from The Sportster about various topics, including her transition from WWE NXT to the main roster.

Giulia said, “I think everyone in the main roster can perform for the people all over the world, and it’s a new experience for me. Yeah, it’s not easy, but I like it. I’m still learning, but I will never stop learning, and I will never stop evolving.”

On what being a two-time Women’s U.S. Champion means to her:

“I came here with Japanese strong style. That’s my foundation, and yeah, using it and being the United States Champion makes me so proud.”

On if she faced difficulty in transitioning from Japanese strong style to the WWE style of wrestling:

“Yes, but it is fun. It’s difficult. It’s so difficult, actually. But yeah, I said I like learning. I like even struggling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)