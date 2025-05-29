Goldberg Believes Logan Paul’s WWE Success Is A Major Accomplishment

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on The Claw podcast with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, where he discussed various topics, including Logan Paul and how quickly he has adapted to wrestling.

Goldberg said, “Logan Paul. To be able to come in and not be someone from the business and be able to pick it up so quickly and be innovative at the same time. I was new. I was from the outside. I get it. I understand. That’s what makes it such an accomplishment. Personally, I don’t know the dudes that well, but professionally, I look at it and can pass my judgment.”

