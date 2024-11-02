Goldberg Retirement Match Will Happen In 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will finally have his long-awaited retirement match.

Goldberg last wrestled in 2022, losing to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. In interviews, he claimed that Vince McMahon offered him a retirement match if he defeated Reigns. While he did the honors, WWE allowed Goldberg’s contract to expire without booking him in a final bout.

Goldberg ran into WWE World Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, where things heated up and they faced off. GUNTHER recently welcomed the idea of a match with the legendary name.

While appearing on ESPN College Gameday, Goldberg announced that he will retire in 2025. He stated that he believes the frontrunner for his next victim is [pointing to GUNTHER on screen].

He said there was no time or date for it. Check out the announcement here: