Goldberg Says It Was Bobby Lashley Who Came Up With The Idea To Involve His Son In Their Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently appeared on the Steve Trevino & Captain Evil Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how it was Bobby Lashley’s idea for his son Gage to be involved in their feud and how he was very proud of Gage for what he was able to do in the storyline.

Goldberg said, “I used to eat guys like Bobby Lashley when I was big. Now, I just let my son eat those people. The funny thing is…Bobby came in, I had a feud with somebody else at the time, but we were backstage and he comes in, and he gets along great with Gage. He asked if I would throw Gage into the fray. I was like, ‘I don’t know, let me ask Gage.’ Long story short, San Antonio, Gage’s football team was in the front row, Bobby was messing with me, and he gets in Gage’s face. Fast forward to Vegas, we had a pay-per-view, I’m getting beat up by Bobby Lashley and Gage jumps out of the stands, jumps in the middle of the ring, this was planned, and jumps on Bobby’s back, and Bobby proceeds to choke him out. He has to act like he’s choked out. I’m over in the corner, hurt, but I’m watching my son to make sure he’s doing everything correctly. He’s smiling! I started laughing, being proud of my son, I’m choking Gage, I’m behind him, I’m consoling him, but I’m literally choking him with his own shirt so he stops laughing. I was very proud of him. You have to take the fakeness serious.”

