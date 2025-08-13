Karrion Kross Reveals Backstage Fallout From Post-WrestleMania Promo

Karrion Kross has shared a behind-the-scenes story about a post–WrestleMania 41 promo that caused unexpected friction backstage, revealing that some WWE higher-ups believed it was a legitimate shoot despite his belief that it had been approved.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross explained that after delivering the fiery promo, he made sure to let people backstage know it was part of a storyline.

However, the message didn’t reach everyone, including some top executives. “I let everybody know, let’s make sure this is somewhat protected from the audience, but let everyone know internally that this is a work… Sure enough, not everybody knew that that was a work,” Kross said.

He continued, “People were very upset with it because they thought it was real. We see people, specifically, like higher-ups, I’ll say higher-ups. They were offended.”

Kross described a communication breakdown that left him thinking he had the green light to go “improvisationally,” but the message never made it up the chain of command.

This ultimately led to a face-to-face conversation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque to clear things up. “One day I waited for Hunter outside the production meeting. Once it was actually brought to my attention that he was not okay with it, I explained everything to him. No one told him anything,” Kross recalled. “So as far as I know, at that point, we were good, but everyone was under the impression, a lot of people like, I just lost my mind. I was just trying to do my job. That’s my job. That day was to make people believe like any other day.”

As Kross confirmed in the same interview, his WWE contract officially expired on August 10 after he declined a last-minute renewal offer. While he and Scarlett remain hopeful about returning to WWE, they are now officially free agents.

The full, in-depth interview with Karrion Kross is available below: