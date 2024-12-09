Goldberg Working On New Car-Themed Unscripted Series For Paramount+

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg spoke with Super Car Gavin at McLaren Charlotte on a number of topics, including how he’s working on a brand-new car-themed unscripted series for Paramount+ called Goldberg’s Garade which he uses on Instagram and YouTube.

Goldberg said, “Yes, sir, that would be my production, and we’re here to tell you that as we stand and sit here in Charlotte, we are filming a new television show for Paramount+, and it’s going to be really cool. I cannot wait.”

You can check out Goldberg’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)