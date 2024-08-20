Grayson Waller: “Austin Theory Legit Saved My Life The Day Before WrestleMania”

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on UpUpDownDown, where he talked about a number of topics including how his tag team partner, Austin Theory, saved his life the day before WrestleMania 40 while they were out at a restaurant.

Waller said, “He legit saved my life the day before WrestleMania.” “So I eat the steak and I’m like, ‘Uh oh.’ I have some water, and when I had the water the water didn’t even go down.”

“And I’m looking at Indi Hartwell there, and I’m looking at Indi like, ‘Hey, I’m choking,’ and she’s just sitting there smiling at me. Thank God this brother realizes what’s going on, cause in my head I’m going, ‘Dude, I’m going to die the day before I debut at WrestleMania. Like this is the worst time to die, it’s going to be so embarrassing.’ But then my tag partner came through, saved my life.”

You can check out Waller’s comments in the video below.