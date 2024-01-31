GUNTHER Achieves Significant WWE Milestone

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has reached a significant WWE milestone following an incredible run with the title and a promising 2023.

He won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. GUNTHER previously surpassed Shinsuke Nakamura’s reign of 201 days, which ended in 2019. He made several defenses on SmackDown before being moved to RAW during the Draft last year, where he has continued to do so.

He broke The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship in September, surpassing it after 35 years.

Although he did not defend the title at this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE, he did face Kofi Kingston this week on Monday Night RAW. He is now 600 days into his Intercontinental Championship reign.

During his reign, he made 91 title defenses in house shows, dark matches, television events, and premium live events.

It is unclear who he will defend the title against at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but he is a frontrunner to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title at WrestleMania after their recent showdown and CM Punk’s injury.