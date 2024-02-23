GUNTHER On A Possible Female Imperium Member, Triple H’s Leadership, Backstage WWE Morale

WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground Podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how there are no immediate plans to add a female member to Imperium due to the history he has with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

GUNTHER said, “There’s no plans for that, no. It’s not a group where it’s like ‘We’ve got to fill those spots. Who do we take?’ It either naturally comes together or it doesn’t come together. I’ve known both of them for a long time now, especially Kaiser. I think we’ve known each other since 2009 or 2010. And we’ve traveled everywhere together in Germany, and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think…I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with, on a personal level as well. So there’s not really any plan to that.”

The backstage morale in the company:

“I would say morale is very good, but also, I gotta be honest, even before I was never — I don’t let anybody else’s mood or morale affect myself. I’ve always been my own person and always have my own goals and motivations.”

WWE firing out on all cylinders since Triple H took over:

“I think it’s going to be trendsetting, and I think the company since Triple H took over is firing out on all cylinders and I think we’re experiencing a boom period that has never been there before.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.