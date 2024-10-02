GUNTHER On WWE Holding PLE’s In Europe: “We’re Just Getting Started”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER spoke with Alistair McGeorge of METRO on a number of topics, including WWE holding future PLE’s in Europe.

GUNTHER said, “We’re just getting started. The whole European expansion, it’s not the last of it we’ve seen, I think there’s more to come. I’m excited and I’m happy that I was able to position myself as one of the front runners of representing the company in that respect.”

On WWE’s return to Manchester for a live event on October 16th:

“I’m excited to see who my opponent is going to be in Manchester. I’m always very excited to come to England, at the end of the day. I’ve had many great moments there, and I think the fans are very special.”