Gunther Speaks Out On His Name Change and Physical Transformation

WWE NXT star Gunther recently spoke with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com and talked about his name being changed from WALTER:

“If it would be the other way around, and it would be Gunther before and Walter now, it would have been the same uproar. A lot of people react negatively to change. Change is normal in life, and it’s part of it, and we have to go with it.”

Gunther also commented on his physical transformation:

“I guess I eat less. I always worked out a lot, but for the first time, I have really focused on my nutrition. These guys really pushed me. I’ve got to say, when I was a wrestling fan, I always liked the look of the solid heavyweights in Japan who had a little bit of a gut carrying around, just brawls and stuff like that. But, at the end of the day, you’ve got to go with the times, and evolve a little bit, and that’s what I did.”