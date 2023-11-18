GUNTHER Talks About Possibly Wrestling Logan Paul In WWE

“The Ring General” is fond of Logan Paul.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show with David Shoemaker & Kazeem Famuyide, the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion spoke about a potential showdown with Logan Paul.

“To the match itself, I would love to do the match,” GUNTHER said of a potential in-ring encounter with the WWE United States Champion. “I think it would be very exciting. On him, the thing in general with celebrities coming into our business, for a while, I thought it was a bit unnecessary because in a lot of cases it was just somebody coming in and getting paid who would try to take the most out of it for them and then leave again. With celebrities we’ve had recently, like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, those are guys that are obviously passionate about what we do. They enjoy it, they love it, and they have a high interest in converting to it and not just going in there and taking something out.”

The Imperium leader continued, “With that being said, I have a very positive opinion of Logan Paul. He helps everybody with wanting to do it because he has astronomical reach on the internet, he’s very respectful, he doesn’t walk around and think he’s a big deal, and the guy has an amazing career outside of WWE already, basically self-made. Now he’s decided to join us and give it a go there. So far, he’s United States Champion, so congratulations. He’s done very well so far and in general is very exciting to watch. Very athletic, he’s quite tall, great body, charismatic, can talk, he’s not afraid of showing off. It’s a great addition for us.”

Check out the complete interview at TheRinger.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.