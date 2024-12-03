GUTNHER Seemingly Turns Babyface On WWE Raw

Following the WWE Survivor Series PLE on Saturday, there appeared to be clues that GUNTHER could turn babyface in the near future. It appears to have occurred or is now taking place.

On WWE Raw, Gunther defeated Dominik Mysterio before being attacked by Finn Balor. Earlier in the show, Balor announced his goal to compete for the World Championship. Instead, Gunther granted Dominik a match.

The angle goes that Gunther never wanted Finn to intervene on his behalf at the PLE because he wanted to demonstrate that he had not lost a step and could win on his own. Balor’s attack on Raw made Gunther look like a real babyface, and it appears to be his character’s current state.

