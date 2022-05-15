Health Update on Hulk Hogan, Brian Knobbs and Brutus Beefcake

Hulk Hogan and Brian Knobbs have both been linked to health difficulties in recent months. WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed how both have been doing in an interview with the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast. Beefcake had this to say about Hogan:

“Well, we’ve been tuning in and catching his Monday specials, he’s got his karaoke show going with Jimmy Hart. He’s doing okay you know, he’s a tough man, he’s got a lot of adversity but he’s doing good.”

Beefcake also commented on Knobbs:

“I was with Knobbs probably a month ago in Jersey, he had some health issues. If he’s lost weight, and is feeling better, that’s good news to me. I know he wasn’t doing real well the last time I saw him, but he’s a good guy, and I wish him the best. We all hope he’s doing good. He had a knee replacement that went bad, and they wouldn’t do anything about it during the COVID.”

“The surgeries shut down, so he was really having a seriously hard time trying to get around. He needed to get that done, and they put everything on hold.”

Regarding his own health, Beefcake said:

“I am holding up great, just had a birthday, everything is good, looking forward to many, many more years”