Hikaru Shida On “Hey! (EW),” The Outcasts Hype ALL IN 2023, Colt Cabana

– Hikaru Shida will be the next guest on the new episode of “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City, which drops on Sunday morning. On Saturday, the official AEW Twitter feed posted the following video to promote the new show dropping later this weekend.

– AEW also posted this tweet on Saturday to wish Colt Cabana a happy birthday.

Let's all wish @ColtCabana a huge Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/Bun5NJ9yPw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2023

– Finally, The Outcasts trio of Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are featured in a video released via the official AEW Twitter feed promoting the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27. Check it out below.