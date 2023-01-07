Hiroshi Tanahashi Says 1/7 Nemesis Taping Will Mark the End of NJPW STRONG

NJPW STRONG is scheduled to hold its Nemesis TV Tapings tonight in Hollywood, California at The Vermont Hollywood.

According to NJPW megastar Hiroshi Tanahashi, this will be the final taping and mark the end for the NJPW STRONG television series.

Tanahashi wrote this in his blog on January 6th:

“#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for over two years, will come to an end with this recording. It seems that overseas tournaments will be announced in a different form in the future. Members of New Japan Pro-Wrestling World and strong viewers.”

Takami Ohbari, who is the current NJPW President, commented on social media in December 2022 that NJPW STRONG would be “rebuilt” in 2023.

解説において、STRONGの今後について、お話させて頂きました。#njpwSTRONG will be rebuilt next year. — 大張高己/Takami Ohbari (@TAKAMIOHBARI) December 25, 2022

PWMania will provide updates on the future of NJPW STRONG when they become available.