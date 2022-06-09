Hook Aiming for the AEW World Championship, Talks on His Debut With the Company

AEW star Hook recently spoke with GQ for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hook addressed his undefeated in AEW, having amassed a 9-0 record, and revealed he aspires to win the World Championship.

“I want to be the AEW world champion. That’s it. That’s the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling,” he said.

Hook also discussed his AEW debut on Rampage in December 2021:

“I still struggle to put it into words. It was such a surreal feeling. With all the hype that was built up before the debut, I definitely felt an intense amount of pressure. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve had to deal with pressure before. So I didn’t feel scared. I felt ready to attack.”