Hook Returning to the Ring Against NJPW Top Prospect on Rampage Next Week

Next Friday’s AEW Rampage will be the go-home show for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and Hook is expected to return to the ring.

Lexy Nair interviewed Hook backstage on this week’s Road Rager Rampage. She revealed that he will face a top prospect from the NJPW Los Angeles Dojo next Friday night, but she did not reveal who his opponent will be.

Nair noted that this would be an exciting way to start Forbidden Door weekend, but Hook was uninterested as usual. When she questioned if anything interests him, he gave her a raised eyebrow look. Nair moved on quickly, but Danhausen intervened.

“I’ve got this,” Hook said, breaking his silence before walking off off.

With a 9-0 record in AEW, Hook is currently undefeated. Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico, Blake Li, QT Marshall, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake are among his singles victories. Last month, Hook and Danhausen won their first tag team match on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show, defeating Tony Nese and Mark Sterling.

As of this writing, this is the only confirmed match for the go-home Rampage episode, but we’ll keep you updated.