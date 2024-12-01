Hornswoggle Opens Up About His Health Battles

Former WWE superstar Hornswoggle appeared on The Undertaker’s podcast. Swoggle continues to wrestle on the indie scene, but he has been dealing with some major health concerns in recent years.

When Taker questioned how he was doing these days, Swoggle replied, “Making towns at 38 years old. Feeling like I’m 58. At 38, I have a hearing aid. I’ve had 2 back surgeries in the last 3 years and just still living life.”

He stated that he was born with scoliosis and that when he was four years old, they attempted to straighten his spine through surgery. He explained, “He cut me open. He hit a nerve in my spine and ended up paralyzing me because he’s never done surgery on my people. [At 4], I had that surgery and was paralyzed from the waist down, full body cast. We found a doctor in Minneapolis who specializes in little person surgeries. He put a rod in my back. First thing he says to my parents is ‘no trampolines and no contact sports.’” Years and years later when I started working for WWE, he randomly called my dad and was like, “I see he didn’t listen to me.’”

Swoggle continued, “Over time, the nerves have kind of went around my spine and cut feeling from a lot of my legs down. We tried to open it up, didn’t work…I’m still above ground. I’m very very okay.”

He stated that the front of his legs are “pretty dead,” and that he feels something in his feet, which “they always feel cold.”

Swoggle had a noteworthy stint in WWE between 2006 and 2016, playing characters like as Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son and the Anonymous Raw General Manager. He recently signed a WWE Legends contract.

You can check out the complete show below: