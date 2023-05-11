How The Rock Feels About the WWE – UFC Merger And Vince McMahon Working With Ari Emanuel

When the UFC – WWE merger is completed, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expects nothing but “smooth sailing” between Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

On CNBC’s Squawk on the Street today, Rock—who claimed to have “just connected” with McMahon the other day—was asked about Endeavor’s purchase of WWE and whether he believes the two men will get along.

“I see smooth sailing with those guys,” Rock said. “They’ve known each other for a very, very long time. We all have, as a matter of fact. And I see smooth sailing with this. This has been a long time coming.”

Rock continued by expressing his excitement for the merger.

“When you think about where Vince started… I often talk about my seven bucks moment, how I had seven bucks in my pocket when I was cut from the Canadian Football League,” Rock continued. “Vince had his seven bucks moment too as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that’s in the billions of dollars.

“When I say smooth sailing, I mean these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that’s going to entertain the masses. And I think between WWE, UFC, bull riding, and probably some of the other things that are coming down the pike, I’m excited about this merger.”

If you missed it, you can read Emanuel’s comments from his Wednesday appearance on the same program by clicking here. In them, he talked about working with McMahon and UFC President Dana White, among other things.