During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Vince McMahon’s worth ethic and brought up Christmas:

“McMahon could give a s— less about Christmas. He’s all work, he’s all business if Christmas is a day that they’re going to run a live show, which I’ve worked many Christmas’ and Thanksgivings. McMahon’s favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, bottom line. He can mentally justify eating cake and pie, and his wife’s a great cook.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)