How Wardlow Comments on the MJF – AEW Situation and a Possible WWE Run

Here are the highlights of Wardlow’s Q&A from a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest.

Situation between MJF and AEW: “I know nothing about nothing. Nobody knows. I don’t care. I personally don’t care. Nobody knows.”

Promos in AEW: “For the most part, we write our own (material). They just hand us microphones and we go out there and say what we want. There’s really no monitoring what we say when we go out there.”

A possible WWE run: “I’m very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I’m very happy where I am.”

You can check out the interview below:

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)