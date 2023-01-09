Huge Spoiler on the Identity of Uncle Howdy Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW

Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

There’s no word on what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the show.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dallas is thought to be playing the Uncle Howdy character in the ongoing Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight feud on SmackDown. Alexa Bliss will appear on tonight’s episode of RAW to explain last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match with Belair included an angle in which Bliss was spooked by two audience members wearing Howdy masks, so Howdy could make his first red brand appearance later tonight. “This should confirm 100% that Dallas is playing the Uncle Howdy role,” PWInsider reports.

According to reports from within WWE last week, the company has worked hard to keep Howdy’s identity hidden. Backstage, the person in the costume has not revealed their identity, nor has he or she changed into or out of the costume in front of other people.