Hulk Hogan Anoints Shinichiro Kawamatsu As His Protege, Grants Him The Axe Bomber In Japan

WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan recently revealed in a video that Japanese pro wrestler Shinichiro Kawamatsu is now his number one protege and will start using the Axe Bomber finisher. DDT Pro Wrestling had an event during this weekend, where Kawamatsu won his match using the Axe Bomber.

Hogan said, “My number one protege [Kawamatsu] will start using the Axe Bomber! Everbody in New Japan, everyone in Shin Nippon Pro Wrestling, whatcha gonna do when the new Axe Bomber runs wild on you, brother?!”

Kawamatsu later revealed he was given permission by Hogan to use the moved. Hogan used the Axe Bomber as his finishing maneuver for matches in Japan.