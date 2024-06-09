Hulk Hogan Anoints Shinichiro Kawamatsu As His Protege, Grants Him The Axe Bomber In Japan

WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan recently revealed in a video that Japanese pro wrestler Shinichiro Kawamatsu is now his number one protege and will start using the Axe Bomber finisher. DDT Pro Wrestling had an event during this weekend, where Kawamatsu won his match using the Axe Bomber.
Hogan said, “My number one protege [Kawamatsu] will start using the Axe Bomber! Everbody in New Japan, everyone in Shin Nippon Pro Wrestling, whatcha gonna do when the new Axe Bomber runs wild on you, brother?!”
Kawamatsu later revealed he was given permission by Hogan to use the moved. Hogan used the Axe Bomber as his finishing maneuver for matches in Japan.
🎙6.8 京都大会 試合後コメント
“ハルク・ホーガン直伝”アックスボンバーで川松が快勝！
髙木「見たか！ これがハルク・ホーガンから伝授された、川松真一朗のアックスボンバーだ！」
川松「ホーガンさんからもらったアックスボンバーで、DDTで暴れまわりますよ！ 私はイチバン！」#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/9lzUf2L4wq
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 8, 2024
川松選手がハルク・ホーガン @HulkHogan 選手からアックスボンバーを継承した証拠動画が届きましたので掲載させていただきます。
「俺の“一番弟子”川松がアックスボンバーを継承する！ NEW“イチバン”アックスボンバーが暴走したらお前らはどうするんだ、ブラザー！」
映像提供：川松真一朗#ddtpro https://t.co/GVoDH8sQyY pic.twitter.com/8p8HrG5yeg
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 8, 2024