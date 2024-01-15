Hulk Hogan Assists In The Rescue Of A 17-Year-Old Girl Following A Serious Car Accident

Hulk Hogan was on the scene following a serious car accident in which a woman was left upside down in a flipped car. He jumped into action to save the individual.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan was on the highway with his wife, Sky, and a friend on Sunday night in Clearwater, FL when the car accident occurred in front of them.

The car swerved erratically across the lanes to avoid missing an exit and collided with another vehicle, causing it to flip over and tumble. Hogan pulled over and exited with his friend, who dashed over to the driver to check on the 17-year-old girl, who was shaken.

As the first responders on the scene, Hulk and his friend assisted her in getting out of the car. Hogan’s friend popped the woman’s airbag using some tools Hulk had on hand. Both men unbuckled her seatbelt and assisted her in safely exiting the car.

This prompted paramedics to arrive and assess her condition.

TMZ explained what happened:

“We’re told a car erratically swerved across the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss — and in the process … clipped another car, which our sources say flipped over and tumbled.

"We're told a car erratically swerved across the lanes to catch an exit it was about to miss — and in the process … clipped another car, which our sources say flipped over and tumbled.

Hulk and co., our sources explain, pulled over immediately — with HH and his pal, Jake, rushing over to render aid to the driver … a woman whom we're told was rattled. Since they were first on the scene, we're told Hulk and Jake actually helped get her out of the car. Our sources say Jake popped the woman's airbag with some tools that Hulk had on hand — and they both unbuckled her seatbelt and assisted her in safely leaving the vehicle. We're told paramedics eventually arrived on the scene, and Hulk and his crew looked on. In the end, our sources say the woman appeared to be okay … and HH was happy to help."

Here are some photos from the scene: