Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” Brand Reportedly Bidding To Acquire Hooters

According to a new report from TMZ.com, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan may be looking to revive a struggling American staple—Hooters.

Hogan’s “Real American” brand is reportedly bidding to acquire the intellectual property of the restaurant chain after Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025 in an effort to restructure its debts.

Sources close to the deal told TMZ that Hogan’s team sees major upside in a relaunch of the brand—not just as a restaurant chain, but as a broader cultural and entertainment property. Reported expansion ideas include consumer products, digital content, gaming, and more—all aimed at drawing in younger audiences while preserving the chain’s iconic identity.

A representative for Real American issued the following bold statement:

“Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia — it’s part of the American story. We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity. Under our umbrella, Hooters will return to the spotlight as a symbol of unfiltered Americana — fun, fearless, and proudly American.”

This move would mark Hogan’s latest entrepreneurial endeavor and one that aligns with the patriotic branding he’s leaned into since retiring from full-time wrestling. It also adds to a growing list of celebrities entering the restaurant or lifestyle space with nostalgic American brands.

Whether the deal goes through remains to be seen, but if successful, Hogan may soon be body-slamming bankruptcy and breathing new life into one of America’s most recognizable chains.

