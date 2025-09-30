Identity Of WWE Star Behind The “PG Vasa” Trademark Revealed

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE has recently filed a trademark application for the term “PG Vasa” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for entertainment services.

WWF LFG star Penina Tuilaepa announced on her Twitter (X) account that her new ring name will be PJ Vasa.

Tuilaepa wrote, “Happy Monday nosey mfs – PJ Vasa has entered the chat. COME GET YO ISSUE 😤 #WWE #WWENXT”

Tuilaepa made her WWE television debut on the first season of WWE LFG and continues to compete in its second season.