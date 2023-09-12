Ilja Dragunov Is Not In A Rush To Leave NXT For WWE Main Roster

Tiffany Stratton and others are ready for the WWE main roster now.

Some NXT Superstars are just fine where they are right now.

Ilja Dragunov is one of these Superstars.

The former NXT U.K. Champion recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which he spoke about how he is not in a rush to leave NXT for the WWE main roster.

“That’s a good question and I get these questions often in interviews and this is always about having a specific goal (Dragunov said about a main roster call-up). I have no opinion on this,” he said. “So, on the other side, I would say if I would stay in NXT for a while, it’s nothing that makes me unhappy because I’m not in a rush.”

Dragunov continued, “I’ve entirely enjoyed the journey, I entirely enjoy not always to know everything and just see everything in front of me, being surprised, being challenged. The surprise of life in all this journey is the most precious thing to me, because if I could know everything, it would just be like goal after goal after goal. That’s not what art is all about.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.