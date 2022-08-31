Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out

According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company.

As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that Impact has not granted the release, and it appears that they will not do so either.

Since April, Frost has not had any bookings, and as a result, the terms of the agreement that she signed stipulate that she will not be paid.

Instead of having a full-time salaried contract with Impact, Frost is currently under the terms of an exclusive paid-per-appearance deal with the company. She is only compensated when she has work scheduled. When Acey Romero and Larry D asked to be released from their contracts with Impact a year ago, they were signed to the exact same kind of deal as this one.

Frost revealed in April that she would need a minor operation in May. She is said to have informed Impact officials about the surgery and that she would be out of action for an extended period of time. Despite this, Frost was booked for the Dallas tapings in early April, which took place during the weekend of WrestleMania 38. She was not provided with hotel or flight accommodations, so she ended up paying for her own trip out of pocket. After working the Dallas tapings, Frost informed officials of her need for the aforementioned procedure. Frost claimed that she had been kept in the dark about her status while she was out of action, and that she had been told that she would not be used in the near future.

Concerns were also voiced regarding the amount of money Frost is paid in comparison to the expenses while performing at the tapings. According to her, there were a number of other reimbursements for things like blood work that were not provided, despite the fact that they were supposed to be provided. It was mentioned that talents are usually given one meal to eat during the course of a 12-hour work day when the show is being taped. Frost stated that because of these and other unpaid travel accommodations, it was actually costing her money to work for the tapings, which was for a company that she believes does not value her health in the same way that she does.

Frost has not been present for recent Impact TV tapings, and there are currently no creative plans for her. It has been reported that she has made it clear to officials, through a variety of channels, that she wishes to be released, and that she even requested her release directly to Leonard Asper, the President and CEO of Anthem.

When Frost asked to be let go, she was given the option of sitting out the remainder of her contract, which would have resulted in her going unpaid for more than two years.

As of this writing, Frost is still listed on the official Impact roster.

Frost made her Impact debut in July 2021, and in December 2021, it was announced that she had signed as an official member of the Knockouts division. Her most recent Impact match took place on April 2 at Multiverse of Matches in the Fatal 4 Way tag team contest. She made the announcement in April that she was going to undergo the aforementioned minor surgery in May.

Last month, she made an appearance on the Hurricane Pro pay-per-view event on Title Match Network, which took place in Beaumont, Texas. In addition to that, she worked at AAW the night before. Since April, it appears that she has not had any other matches besides those.