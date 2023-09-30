IMPACT Star Names Which Released WWE Talent The Company Is Interested In

IMPACT star PCO recently spoke with Laprade on Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte on a number of topics including the contract negotiation talks he had with the company.

PCO said, “The company began approaching me in White Plains on the weekend of September 8 and 9. They said they wanted to re-sign me, that they wanted me to stay and all that. And that it was important for the company. I asked if they could increase my salary, and creatively speaking, if I could get more involved with my character. The next day, I thought we were going to agree on terms. It came close twice, then it drew on a bit. Then, I was told that we had to reach an agreement, at least on the phone, before Memphis, which was the 22 or 23, in order to know how to book Memphis and Bound for Glory. On Saturday no news, no phone calls, radio silence in a sense. There are a lot of people around me in the locker room who have not been renewed yet and who finished on the 22. So I figured I wasn’t going to stretch it until Bound For Glory, since my contract finishes on October 30. I felt negotiations were tough so I decided to control how I was gonna leave.”

He also spoke about how the goal is to find the right balance during contract negotiation talks.

“I think that’s part of the negotiations too. When there’s radio silence after they tell you ‘We want you and we will sign you’. There’s like some kind of a war of nerves that is being played. Who will break first? If they show too much interest, they know you’re going to ask for the moon, but if they show less, they think you’re going to feel less important. The goal is to find the right balance.”

PCO named three recently released WWE stars IMPACT is interested in signing.

“Of course it did. Already there were names mentioned by people close to the office. The names that were circulating were (Matt) Riddle, (Dolph) Ziggler and Mustafa Ali. These are the three names that supposedly Impact would try to sign.”

PCO also spoke about how discussions have opened up a bit on his deal since he submitted his resignation.

PCO said, “There has been some kind of a movement since I submitted my resignation. It seems that everyone has realized that PCO is leaving. It reopened the discussions a bit. Therefore, it puts me in a position where I can take the best offer possible. There are many things to consider. How are you going to be used, how much are they willing to invest in a character like mine, which is a character that’s extremely expensive because sometimes, it takes pyrotechnics, sometimes it takes a coffin, sometimes it takes a hearse. It takes a lot of creativity. It would take me the equivalent in another company.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)