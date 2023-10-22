Impact Wrestling Considered Having Ace Steel Compete At Bound For Glory

On Saturday night, Impact Wrestling brought in Ace Steel as a producer for its biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory.

Steel had previously worked for AEW, but things fell apart a year ago after the AEW All Out brawl involving CM Punk, who pushed for AEW to rehire him after they fired him for his role in the All Out brawl.

When Punk was let go, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Steel would follow, which was the case after he had been working remotely.

According to PWInsider, there was some discussion about using Steel as a surprise in the Gauntlet for the Gold, “but it didn’t end up happening as there was concern that Steel appearing would lead fans live to believe it was a sign CM Punk was coming in and they didn’t want to even accidentally tease something that wasn’t going to happen.”

Punk was not present at the show, as he was at the Chicago Blackhawks’ home opener.