Impact Wrestling Results – December 22, 2022

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Taylor Wilde vs KiLynn King

A new side of Taylor Wilde is unleashed, say hello to the “Wilde Witch”! King hits a dropkick off the second rope to gain control. King attempts a vertical suplex but Wilde counters into a rollup for two. King hits another dropkick, this time to the floor. The fight spills to the outside where Wilde hits a tornado DDT. Back in the ring, King shuts her momentum down with a running clothesline. Both Knockouts are down following a mid-air collision. Wilde locks in a Guillotine but King drives her into the turnbuckles to break the hold. Wilde counters a pump-handle into a modified neckbreaker to win.

Taylor Wilde def KiLynn King

The action continues on the road to Hard To Kill as an all-new IMPACT! begins.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Jessicka & Rosemary) w/ Taya Valkyrie vs Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The Freebird Rule is in effect as Jessicka and Rosemary represent the Death Dollz in their Knockouts World Tag Team Title defense against Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw! Rosemary bites Shaw in the corner, then locks in Upside Down. Purrazzo attacks Rosemary on the apron, then takes control with a strong clothesline. Rosemary creates separation with a Fisherman’s suplex to Purrazzo, allowing her to make the tag to Jessicka. Shaw gets crushed with a running crossbody from Jessicka as the match begins to break down. The Death Dollz send Purrazzo and Shaw crashing into one another. Rosemary then spears Shaw as Jessicka pins her to retain.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz (Jessicka & Rosemary) w/ Taya Valkyrie def Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal – Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Mickie James approaches Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and tells her that she needs to be the one to defeat Tasha Steelz tonight. Grace says that her job is to make sure they get the job done and that James makes it their Title vs Career match at Hard To Kill.

Following their loss to the Death Dollz, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw vow to never team again.

Sami Callihan is in the ring to address his recent issues with The Design. Callihan admits that he’s been in a losing battle ever since he took care of Eric Young. Callihan calls out The Design to finish this once and for all. Deaner leads Kon and Angels down the ramp as Deaner calls Callihan “sick” for mutilating his body in exchange for the admiration of the fans. Callihan reveals that he’s not here to fight, he’s here to join The Design. Deaner turns down his offer and attacks him with the microphone. Kon and Angels hold Callihan while Deaner drives his fingers into his eyes. Deaner takes him out with a vicious DDT as The Design stands tall.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander tells Tommy Dreamer what he wants to hear, that he forgives him for promising that Bully Ray could be trusted – but it’s only so that Alexander can handle the situation with Bully on his own.

Yuya Uemura vs Mike Bailey

Just two weeks removed from his near 60-minute classic with Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey returns to in-ring competition against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura! The early advantage goes to Bailey with a running kick in the corner. Uemura begins to fight back with a clothesline, followed by a running bulldog. Uemura hits a dropkick and back suplex before sending Bailey over the top rope to the floor. Bailey hits a series of pinpoint kicks, followed by a corkscrew. Bailey soars with a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Bailey drives his knees into the ribs of Uemura for two. Uemura hits a double underhook suplex as both men exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Uemura almost puts Bailey away with a big running clothesline. Bailey evades to the outside but Uemura nails him with a crossbody. Bailey catches him with a mid-air Codebreaker, followed by Ultima Weapon to win.

Mike Bailey def Yuya Uemura

After the match, Kenny King continues to play mind games with Bailey as he addresses him from Mexico City. King claims that “Speedball” doesn’t deserve to be in his presence.

New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns reveal that they will defend their titles in a four-way elimination match at Hard To Kill. Their opponents: former champions Heath and Rhino, the Major Players, and the Bullet Club duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey. But first, Chris Sabin will go one-on-one with Matt Cardona in two weeks.

John Skyler & Jason Hotch vs Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

The match never gets underway as Bully Ray charges towards the ring and takes out both John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Bully zip-ties Hotch to the ropes when IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander makes the save. But then, disaster strikes as Hotch and Skyler attack Alexander, revealing their allegiance to Bully. Alexander is now zip-tied to the ropes when Tommy Dreamer attempts to even the odds. Dreamer gets swarmed and Bully spikes him with a Piledriver. Dreamer is trapped beneath a ladder as Bully assaults him with a steel chair. Skyler and Hotch force Alexander to watch on.

Backstage, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore tells Josh Alexander that Tommy Dreamer is on his way to the hospital and luckily, he’s going to be okay. Alexander regrets acting cold towards Dreamer earlier tonight. A fired up “Walking Weapon” is determined to beat Bully at what he’s known for and suggests their IMPACT World Title bout at Hard To Kill becomes a Full Metal Mayhem match. D’Amore says that Alexander needs to bring his hate, anger and violence to Hard To Kill because Full Metal Mayhem is official. But until then, D’Amore is sending both Alexander and Bully home until Friday, January 13th.

Steve Maclin vs Rich Swann

Steve Maclin looks to make an example out of Rich Swann as he continues to demand an IMPACT World Title opportunity! Swann quickens the pace with a head scissors, followed by two dropkicks. Maclin shuts down his momentum with a strong Irish whip into the corner. Maclin hits a Uranage but decides to continue punishing Swann instead of going for the win. Swann is nearly Caught in the Crosshairs but counters into a barrage of kicks. Swann launches himself off the apron with a cannonball, colliding with Maclin on the floor. Swann attempts another cannonball but Maclin avoids it this time. The brawl continues on the outside where both men are counted out.

Steve Maclin vs Rich Swann Ends in a Double Countout

After the match, Maclin puts his hands on the referee and assaults members of the security team. Swann regains his composure and the fight is on. Swann launches himself off the apron into both Maclin and a sea of security guards.

Alisha gives her husband, Eddie Edwards, a pep-talk ahead of his match with Jonathan Gresham at Hard To Kill. Alisha tells him that he needs to defeat Gresham in order to put his past behind him once and for all.

Trey Miguel will defend the X-Division Title against Black Taurus at Hard To Kill!

Next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, relive the greatest matches and moments from the epic year that was 2022!

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mickie James unite ahead of their high-stakes Title vs Career match at Hard To Kill! James is in control following a flapjack to Steelz but Evans pushes her off the top rope. Steelz follows up with a pump-kick for two. Evans users her power to wear James down, cutting off the ring and preventing her from making the tag. Evans distracts the referee, allowing Steelz to illegally choke James from the apron. James begins to fight back with a Hurricanrana to Steelz, followed by a neckbreaker. James hesitates to tag in Grace and Evans to knock her off the apron. Evans is driven shoulder-first into the steel ring post. James soars with a top rope Thesz Press but Steelz breaks the pin. Evans almost ends the career of Mickie James following a belly-to-back suplex but this time it’s Grace who breaks it up. Grace plants Steelz with the Muscle Buster for three.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace & Mickie James def Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

After the bell, Grace and James exchange words in the middle of the ring. Tensions escalate, leading to a Mick Kick from James. James exits the ring as Grace stares her down. IMPACT! goes off the air.

