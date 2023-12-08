Impact Wrestling Results – December 7, 2023

Impact Wrestling is coming to you from Mexico as they join forces with Lucha Libre AAA! X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and Knockouts World Champion Trinity join forces for tag team action. Also, Moose and Toxin collide with Josh Alexander and Octagon Jr. Plus, the Motor City Machine Guns and El Hijo del Vikingo take on Trey Miguel and Los Vipers in a trios match, and more!

Mix Tag Team Match: X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs. Chin Tormenta & Dinámico

RESULTS: Chris Sabin and Trinity defeats Chik Tormenta & Dinámico via pinfall with a Full Nelson Bomb.

Backstage:

Josh Alexander talks about losing to Alex Shelly and he congratulates him on being World Champion. He says he himself set the standard in Impact Wrestling. Josh challenges the Motor City Machine Guns to a match as he teams with Zack Saber Jr. at Final Resolution.

Triple Threat Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Myzteziz Jr. vs. Latigo

RESULTS: Myzteziz Jr. defeats Eddie Edwards and Latigo via pinfall with a Shooting Star Press on Eddie Edwards.

Trey Miguel promo:

He sang the 12 Days of Christmas but changed the lyrics to say he would whip Mike Bailey. Miguel then insulted Bailey’s feet and said he would face him at Final Resolution.

The Motor City Machine Guns promo:

They talk about their match at Final Resolution against Josh Alexander and Zack Sabre Jr. Shelley said they wouldn’t go into the TNA era as losers and said they were the best team in the world.

Maravilla & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace & Sexy Star

RESULTS: Jordynne Grace & Sexy Star defeats Deonna Purrazzo & Maravilla via pinfall with Juggernaut Driver.

Video Package:

They show the Impact stars in Mexico! Scott D’Amore, Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Trinity, and Josh Alexander all spoke.

Brian Myers & Black Tyrus vs. Tommy Dreamer & Laredo Kid

RESULTS: Laredo Kid & Tommy Dreamer defeats Brian Myers and Black Tyrus via pinfall with a Canadian Destroyer combination on Black Tyrus!

After the match, Brian Myers runs to the back as Dreamer puts Black Tyrus through a table.

Backstage:

Trinity says she’s extremely excited expresses for Hard to Kill. Jordynne interrupts and reminds her they have their Final Resolution tag match first.

Moose and Toxin vs. Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr.

RESULTS: Moose and Toxin defeats Josh Alexander and Octagon Jr. via pinfall with a Spear from Moose to Octagon.

Backstage:

Tommy Dreamer talked about facing Deaner at Final Resolution. He called Deaner one of the most underrated wrestlers of all-time. He said the Digital Media Title gave him the will to go on and vowed to keep the belt and take it too Hard to Kill.

BREAKING NEWS:

Kazuchika Okada will return to TNA in Vegas on January 14.

Trey Miguel & Los Vipers vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Motor City Machine Guns

RESULTS: El Hijo del Vikingo & Motor City Machine Guns defeats Trey Miguel and Los Vipers via pinfall with a Pheonix Splash from the second rope from Vikingo on Trey.